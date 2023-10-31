Triple your impact: Pacific Power will match your Oregon Energy Fund contributions 2-for-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find they include an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope in November. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. To enroll in the fixed donation program, customers can call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070 or Donate to Energy Assistance (pacificpower.net).

This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power.

Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need within the same county in which the donor resides.

“Pacific Power’s commitment to supporting household stability is bolstered by compassion, collaboration and innovation,” said Brian Allbritton, executive director of the Oregon Energy Fund.

“Studies have shown that more than a quarter of Oregonians struggle to pay their bills each year,” said Albritton. “From Oregon Energy Fund's start in 1989, Pacific Power has been an important partner in bringing emergency bill payment assistance to thousands of vulnerable Oregonians, helping them keep healthy and safe and keeping their lights on.”

Last year, donations from Pacific Power’s customers, employees and the company helped 1,591 individuals in need throughout Oregon, including 793 adults, 196 seniors, 174 people with disabilities and 602 children. This year, Pacific Power will match up to $144,000 in donations.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can speak with Pacific Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs, while directing them to agencies that may be able to help.

---

About Oregon Energy Fund

Oregon Energy Fund is Oregon’s leading energy assistance nonprofit. Since 1989, OEF has helped more than 300,000 people pay their monthly energy bills in times of financial crisis. By connecting those in need with energy assistance services, OEF's programs provide a basic need that helps prevent hunger, debt, illness and homelessness, and gives our neighbors the support they need to lead healthy and productive lives.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 800,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants including hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, geothermal and solar resources. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with 2 million customers in six western states. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.