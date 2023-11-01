Open enrollment period has begun for Oregonians’ 2024 private health insurance

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Wednesday marked the beginning of open enrollment for 2024 private health insurance, a crucial opportunity for Oregonians to secure the coverage they need. Open enrollment, the exclusive time of year when individuals can explore and sign up for private health insurance, runs from now through January 16, 2024.

Oregonians who enroll by December 15, 2023, will receive coverage starting on January 1, 2024. Those who enroll by January 16, 2024, will receive coverage starting on February 1, 2024.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers quality health plans designed to meet all basic needs and more. With numerous plan options available, the Marketplace offers free, local support for comparing and choosing a plan. Additionally, experts can help to identify financial assistance options and cost savings eligibility.

"We understand that health insurance can be confusing, but we’re here to help you every step of the way. We work with partners across the state to provide in-person and virtual support to help you find the plan that meets your and your family’s needs,” says Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. "This open enrollment period, we are able to offer more financial assistance than ever before and our partners can help Oregonians determine what assistance they qualify for.”

As residents in Oregon and across the country continue to grapple with financial challenges, there are options available to help identify coverage within their budget, potentially at a price point lower than their current insurance. For example, an insurance plan that may be more affordable than employer-provided coverage. To determine eligibility for a more affordable plan through the Marketplace, visit orhim.info/ESIcoverage.

96 percent of Oregonians have health insurance, and 80 percent of people who applied for financial help qualified in 2023. You can, too. Let’s get you covered, Oregon. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov to get started.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.