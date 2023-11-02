Central Oregon Health Council invites residents to weigh in on Community Health Survey results
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon community members interested in hearing the results of the recent community health survey and sharing feedback are invited to attend one of six dinner events being hosted throughout the region between November 1st and 9th.
The first 50 adults registered and in attendance will receive a $50 VISA gift card, a catered meal and mileage compensation. Individuals must be 18 years or older and can attend one event only. Child care will be provided for those who need it.
REDMOND
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Redmond Senior Center
325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond, OR 97756
5-7pm
BEND
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Larkspur Community Center
1600 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend, OR 97702
5-7pm
CRESCENT
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Crescent Community Club
420 Crescent Cutoff Rd., Crescent, OR 97733
1-3pm
PRINEVILLE
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Crook Co Middle School Cafeteria
100 NE Knowledge St., Prineville, OR 97754
5:30-7pm
LA PINE
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
La Pine Community Health Center
51600 Huntington Rd., La Pine, OR 97739
5-7pm
MADRAS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Jefferson Co Public Health Community Room
500 NE A St., Suite 102, Madras, OR 97741
5-7pm
The 10-minute online community health survey was launched in March and ended in September, collecting input from community members throughout the tri-county region.
Administered by the Central Oregon Health Council in partnership with St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Deschutes County Health Services and Jefferson County Public Health, the survey is designed to collect information to inform community health improvement plans and future funding invested in community health and well-being. Other partners include community connectors and organizations across the region who helped promote the survey.
The community health survey is part of a Regional Health Assessment, a report that identifies the key health needs, weaknesses and strengths of a community. It is developed every five years by looking at data and asking community members for their input. Other input is gathered from listening sessions and data compiled from existing sources, like emergency room visit data.
Community members can register for the feedback by calling (541) 306-3523.