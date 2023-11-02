Sunriver Resort completes new 18-court indoor-outdoor pickleball complex

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest's treasured resort destination, is excited to unveil eight new indoor pickleball courts, completing the Sunriver Resort Indoor-Outdoor Pickleball Complex. The courts join the resort’s 10 outdoor courts, which launched in August, making the 18-court semi-private pickleball complex the most expansive of any resort in the Pacific Northwest.

Crafted from recycled rubber sourced from Les Schwab, the Bend-based tire company, the championship courts boast superior cushioning for enhanced playability. In addition to round robins and mixer-style play, the complex offers a range of services, including drills, lessons with pickleball pros, and tournaments. The indoor space also includes games like shuffleboard and billiards, and will soon have TVs.

With this new, redefining offering, the resort is also expanding its Sunriver Club program by introducing a Pickleball Membership available to non-resort guests. This membership not only offers unparalleled access to the region's ultimate pickleball club, but also includes membership to Sunriver's Sage Springs Club and Spa. Members can look forward to using the indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room, state-of-the-art fitness center, and diverse fitness classes. Truly a comprehensive and elite experience, this membership underscores Sunriver Resort's commitment to creating a world-class sporting and wellness destination.

"With this sport becoming increasingly popular, we’re thrilled to expand our pickleball court offering to allow for year-round play,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort. “We’re seeing strong demand for pickleball among our guests and members, as well as throughout Central Oregon, and these new courts allow us to integrate this dynamic and fun-filled sport into our resort amenities. Whether you're a beginner exploring a new hobby or a seasoned player looking to refine your game, our new pickleball complex delivers an exceptional and memorable experience for everyone."

In August, Sunriver Resort unveiled 10 outdoor pickleball courts, all of which replaced the resort’s tennis courts and provide guests and members with exclusive access to state-of-the-art facilities. To enhance the social aspect of the fastest-growing sport in the country, the Sunriver Resort Pickleball Complex features a food and beverage station, a walkway between courts, and a viewing area — making it the ultimate outdoor hub for pickleball playing guests and members.

Also new is The Hut at Sunriver Resort Pickleball Complex, a welcoming hub where guests and members can grab snacks like trail mix, power bars, chips, cookies, and jerky to stay fueled during play.

The new Sunriver Indoor-Outdoor Pickleball Complex is an exclusive offering available only to resort guests and members. Indoor court rental is $40 for one hour, including paddle and ball rental, and up to six people. Guests are welcome to bring their own equipment, although rentals are readily available. Reservations are required and can be made up to seven days in advance. Create an account on CourtReserve to see the latest schedule and sign up for court reservations and events.

For those interested in the Sunriver Club Pickleball Membership, pricing includes an initiation fee of $400 for individuals or $500 for families and monthly dues of $175 for individuals and $275 for families. Family membership includes the primary member, their spouse, and children under the age of 21. ‌‌Sunriver Club Pickleball Membership provides access to the Sage Springs Club and Spa's indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room, and use of the fitness center and fitness classes. Members also receive a 20% discount at Sunriver Resort-owned restaurants and food/beverage outlets (excluding Crosswater Club), Bike Barn rentals, Sunriver Marina boat rentals, Spa services at Sage Springs Club & Spa, and all retail shops within the resort.

For further details or to become a Sunriver Club Pickleball Member, please visit sunriverresort.com/pickleball. ‌To reach the pickleball team directly, email pickleball@sunriver-resort.com or call 541-593-3715. Sunriver Resort is located at 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver, OR 97707 and can be reached by calling (855) 420-8206.

