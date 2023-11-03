OSU Master Gardener Program seeks Central Oregon applicants, offers training for volunteers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information.

The program will be a hybrid training, with both online and in-person learning.

Once you apply and have been accepted, you will be considered an OSU Master Gardener™ trainee. As a trainee, you will participate in weekly hybrid (both in person and online combined) training conducted by qualified OSU Extension faculty, specialists, and certified OSU Master Gardeners™.

Training days occur once a week for eight weeks. Please consider these dates when applying, keeping in mind that you are required to attend a minimum of seven classes in person.

For 2024, these are the training dates:

Dates: In person classes will be held on Wednesdays, January 17 - March 20, with no class on Feb 14th and Mar 13th.

Time: 9:30 am – 2:00 pm Break from 12:30 – 1:00 pm

Location: OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service, 3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. 3, Redmond, OR

Cost will be $280 and includes tuition and supplies. Partial scholarships are available.

Applications are due by December 18, 2023.

More information at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join