BLM waives recreation day-use fees at sites around NW to celebrate Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore, (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation day-use fees for visitors on Saturday, in celebration of Veterans Day. The BLM recognizes and honors our veterans’ contributions to our nation and invites visitors to explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities found on America’s public lands.

"Veterans contribute valuable expertise in caring for our cherished public lands," said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon and Washington State Director. "I'm thrilled we honor and celebrate veterans across the nation with a fee-free day for all."

This marks the last of BLM’s fee-free days of 2023.

Within Oregon and Washington, the BLM’s standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at the following:

The standard amenity fee waiver does not apply to any expanded amenity fees for overnight camping, group day-use, cabin rentals, or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers. Please contact the local BLM office if you have any questions about a recreation site you are interested in visiting.

You can search all available BLM recreation opportunities to explore on your public lands at https://www.blm.gov/visit.

Know before you go:

• Practice Leave No Trace principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them.

• When you Recreate Responsibly, you care for one another and the places we play.

