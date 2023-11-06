Cascade Youth & Family Center, Grandma’s House observe Runaway Prevention Month to ‘shine a light’ on youth at risk

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Youth & Family Center and Grandma’s House provide services and shelter to youth experiencing homelessness, including those who have run away, and to those who are at risk of running away.

On Thursday, November 16th, they will be hosting an event at Silver Moon Brewing to spread awareness of the risks these young people in our community face, and to educate the public about solutions and the role they can play in reducing runaway incidents, preventing youth homelessness, and supporting youth experiencing crisis.

November is National Runaway Prevention Month, a public awareness campaign designed to “shine a light” on the experiences of youth who have run away and experienced homelessness that too often remain invisible. It is also an opportunity to spotlight the resources available to support youth in crisis throughout the nation.

The campaign empowers individuals, organizations, and communities to take action, work together, and help prevent youth homelessness. NRPM is spearheaded by the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), with the support of the Family and Youth Services Bureau (FYSB) and other national and local partners.

November 16th is also NRPM Wear Green Day, and we invite you to dress in your favorite green clothes and join us as we “shine a light.”

The young people we serve see when the community steps up in support of them. It goes a long way in helping these youth understand that our community cares and wants to support them as they create better futures for themselves. What’s more, helping youth out of homelessness greatly reduces the risk of them experiencing homelessness as adults.

Event information:

November 16, 4 – 6 PM

Silver Moon Brewing Company (Outdoors, dress warm)

24 NW Greenwood (Parking access from Kearney Ave behind the venue)

Cascade Youth & Family Center and Grandma’s House are programs of J Bar J Youth Services