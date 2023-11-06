Interested in becoming a volunteer ranger? Discover Your Forest plans winter information night Thursday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Discover Your Forest, the non-profit partner of the Deschutes National Forest, is hosting the annual Winter Volunteer Information Night this week for volunteers who are interested in supporting winter education and interpretive programs on the Deschutes National Forest.

The event will be held on Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Deschutes National Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at 63095 Deschutes Market Road in Bend. The event is focused on recruiting volunteers to serve as volunteer interpretive rangers and Forest Stewards.

Winter volunteer rangers represent the Forest Service at Mt. Bachelor, sno-parks and other locations on the Deschutes National Forest.

Opportunities include delivering formal and informal interpretive talks, teaching conservation education programing, providing guided snowshoe tours and/or being a part of our new Forest Stewards program. Volunteers are provided uniforms and training.

Volunteers who serve as rangers are asked to commit to at least one day per week from mid-December through the end of March 2024.

TO RSVP for the Winter Volunteer Information Night or for questions, please contact Davey Pearson, Discover Your Forest Volunteer & Career Pathways Program Manager, at davey.pearson@discovernw.org.