Mid Oregon Credit Union’s Holiday Dough fundraiser is back for 10th year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union invites the community to participate in its 10th Annual annual Holiday Dough fundraiser, supporting local charities that provide food and other needed items to individuals and families experiencing financial challenges during the holiday season.

Holiday Dough kicked off Tuesday, and continues through Friday, December 8. Members and the community can donate at all Mid Oregon’s seven branches, online at midoregon.com/dough or over the phone at 541-382-1795. Mid Oregon says 100 percent of the contributions stay in the community where they were collected and benefit these local nonprofits:

The Giving Plate (Bend) —Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend.

—Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend. La Pine Christmas Basket Association —Providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families, singles, and seniors in southern Deschutes County area.

—Providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families, singles, and seniors in southern Deschutes County area. Redmond Jericho Road —Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area.

—Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area. Madras Community Food Pantry —Supplying food to families and individuals.

—Supplying food to families and individuals. Crook County Holiday Partnership (Prineville) —Providing holiday support to seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families who are less fortunate in Crook County. Funds are used for food, gifts, and related items.

—Providing holiday support to seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families who are less fortunate in Crook County. Funds are used for food, gifts, and related items. Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank—The food bank’s Christmas program provides holiday meals to approximately 175 families. The food bank relies on cash donations to help buy items that are not normally donated, such as meat and dairy products.

Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon, aligning with its credit union philosophy of “people helping people.”

“We know that many families are already feeling the pressure on their food budgets, and planning a festive holiday meal can be almost impossible,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity and honored to facilitate this effort that supports those who are less fortunate.”

Since 2013, Mid Oregon members and the community have donated nearly $36,000 to local food banks through Holiday Dough—helping to bring holiday cheer to local families.