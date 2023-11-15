The Center Foundation welcomes Umpqua Bank as ‘Varsity Partner’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Center Foundation is proud to welcome Umpqua Bank as our newest Varsity Partner, a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to care for the physical and mental health of local youth.

Umpqua Bank's commitment to community support and their shared belief in the positive impact of sports on young lives aligns perfectly with the vision of The Center Foundation.

This partnership represents a momentous step in our journey, allowing the organization to continue to provide sports medicine services, injury prevention education, and concussion management to local youth.

For over 20 years, The Center Foundation has provided certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools. This program serves more than 7,000 students at over 1,700 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families.

Umpqua Bank's partnership will provide valuable resources, financial support, and dedicated volunteers to bolster The Center Foundation's mission. Together, we will work to expand our reach and enrich our programs.

Sandy Visnack, Executive Director at The Center Foundation, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Umpqua Bank as a Varsity Sponsor. Their involvement strengthens our capacity to make a lasting difference in the lives of local youth. We share a common vision of community empowerment and personal growth through sports, and this collaboration is a significant step toward achieving our goals."

The partnership between Umpqua Bank and The Center Foundation is a testament to both organizations' dedication to the well-being of the community. The sponsorship is $20,000 per year for three years, Visnack said.

Umpqua Bank's Senior Vice President – Commercial Team Leader, Chris DuPont, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Umpqua Bank is honored to sponsor The Center Foundation and support their invaluable work in our community. We believe in the potential of youth sports to nurture leadership, teamwork, and character, and we look forward to collaborating with The Center Foundation to make a positive impact on young lives."

For more information about The Center Foundation and sponsorship, contact Ms. Visnack at 541-322-2399 or via email at svisnack@centerfoundation.org.

About The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, cares for the physical and mental health and safety of young people through access to sports medicine services and education. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org .

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a community-focused financial institution that has been serving Central Oregon and its surrounding areas for more than 30 years. Committed to building stronger, more vibrant communities, Umpqua Bank offers a wide range of financial services and actively engages in philanthropic activities to make a difference in the lives of its customers and neighbors. For more information about Umpqua Bank, please visit www.umpquabank.com.