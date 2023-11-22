Black Butte School wins Firebusters Fire & Life Safety grand prize drawing, upcoming assembly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative (Co-Op) recently held the 37th Annual Firebusters Fire & Life Safety program. The program includes five 30-second fire & life safety videos targeted for students Kindergarten to fifth grade.

Videos are available by watching the morning or evening news on NewsChannel 21, on YouTube, or on the KTVZ or Co-Op websites & social media pages. Students receive a worksheet to reinforce the lessons learned, and then turn it in when completed for a prize such as a free ice cream from McDonalds.

At the conclusion of the program, all schools with over 50% participation are entered into a drawing to receive a Grand Prize Assembly that includes a visit from Buster the Fire Dog, the AirLink helicopter and local emergency responder vehicles. Students also receive a goodie bag.

This year, the program ran during National Fire Prevention Week, which was October 9-13. 15,000 worksheets were distributed to 38 elementary schools throughout Central Oregon. Safety topics for the program included; What to say when calling 9-1-1, Bike Safety, Seatbelt Safety, Wildfire Evacuation Planning and Cooking Safety. 7 schools had 50% or more students participate in the program to be eligible in the grand prize drawing.

Black Butte School was drawn as the winner of the Grand Prize Assembly! The Co-Op will be holding the assembly at the school on Wednesday, November 29 from 12:15 to 1:15 pm.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative would like to thank the following sponsors for helping to make the Firebusters program possible: AirLink Critical Care Transport, Best Med Urgent Care, Central Oregon Fire Chief’s Association, KTVZ, McDonalds, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative is a group of fire and life safety educators from local fire agencies whose mission is to promote an interagency exchange of ideas and resources by actively participating through coordinated fire and life safety education programs, projects and presentations.