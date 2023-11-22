Family Kitchen in Bend offers full sit-down or take-out Thanksgiving Day meal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As is their tradition over decades, Family Kitchen is offering a full sit-down or take-out Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Diners are welcome between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to come dine in community with others or take meals home to friends and family – whichever is their best way to celebrate a day full of thankfulness. Meals are available at 231 NW Idaho Avenue, downtown Bend.

“Our regular Thanksgiving turkey cooks, the Nase family and friends, will be in early to get things prepped – just as they have for the past 25 or more years,” said Donna Burklo, executive director for Family Kitchen.

“And then about 40 volunteers – new and old – will cycle through to decorate, cook, serve, and clean up. It’s my favorite day to be here!” she continued.

As is the case every single day of the year without fail, anyone who comes to Family Kitchen will receive meals without having to fill out any forms or answer any questions, except ones like, “how much would you like?” and “do you prefer____?”

Family Kitchen wishes all in Central Oregon a very Happy Day of Thanks!

About Family Kitchen

Family Kitchen is a community free meal program that has been serving those in need of a healthy meal since its inception as a ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church in 1986. The mission is to provide nutritious meals to anyone in need in a safe and caring environment. Meals are served every day at 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend, once per week in Sisters at 1300 McKenzie Hwy, and through partner agency coordination at a number of other locations. www.familykitchen.org