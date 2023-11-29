Skip to Content
Umpqua Bank launches Warm Hearts Winter Drive; Central Oregon organizations among those to benefit

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., (KTVZ) ― Umpqua Bank announced Wednesday the launch of its Warm Hearts Winter Drive, an associate-driven campaign to support individuals and families who struggle with access to housing and other basic resources.

As part of the drive, associates and local branches in Oregon will help mobilize their respective communities to raise money and collect winter clothing for 28 shelters and aide organizations serving Oregonians experiencing homelessness. 

Umpqua’s Warm Hearts Winter drive continues a community-impact commitment of the former Columbia Bank, which merged with Umpqua earlier this year. The campaign was started in 2015 as a way for bank associates to partner with customers and members of their community to raise funds and other resources for local shelters and nonprofits providing support for families without a home. More than $2 million in contributions has been raised since its inception.

This year’s drive expands to support more than 100 organizations in communities across the combined bank’s footprint in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. 

"As a newly combined bank, Umpqua is committed to mobilizing our greater resources and the collective power and passion of our associates to make a difference in our local communities,” said Umpqua Bank Chief Marketing Officer David Moore Devine.

“Access to adequate shelter and clothing continues to be a major challenge for many of our neighbors, and our Warm Hearts campaign empowers associates, along with members of our communities, to support local families in need. Simply donating a few dollars, a new coat or other quality clothing items can help ensure that more of our neighbors are cared for in the months ahead.”

How to Support the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Contributions can be made at www.WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Financial contributions and new clothing items can also be donated at local Umpqua Bank branches.

Associates and local branches across Umpqua’s footprint are actively engaged in securing financial contributions and warm clothing from customers and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected will be donated directly to local shelters and aide organizations. 

All designated contributions stay in the community where they were raised and directly support local organizations.

Participating Organizations in Oregon:

Bethlehem InnBend
The Shepherd’s HouseBend
Oregon Coast Community ActionCoos Bay
Community Outreach, Inc.Corvallis
Eugene MissionEugene
St. Vincent De Paul Lane CountyEugene
My Father’s House: A Community ShelterGresham
Martha's House of HermistonHermiston
Community Action Hillsboro Family ShelterHillsboro
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries Hood River
Klamath & Lake Community Action ServicesKlamath Falls
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc.La Grande
Union County Shelter from the StormLa Grande
Family Promise of Lincoln CountyLincoln City
Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Rogue ValleyMedford
Northwest Housing AlternativesMilwaukie
LOVE, Inc. | Newberg/Yamhill County Gospel MissionNewberg
Grace Wins HavenNewport
Samaritan House, Inc.Newport
Community in ActionOntario
Neighbor to Neighbor Pendelton (N2N)Pendleton 
Portland Rescue MissionPortland
United Community Action Network Douglas & Josephine CountiesRoseburg
Catholic Community Services of the Mid-Willamette ValleySalem
Union Gospel Mission of SalemSalem
Helping Hands Reentry Outreach CenterSeaside
St. Vincent De Paul: Warming PlaceThe Dalles
Tillamook County Community Action Resource Enterprises, Inc. Tillamook


For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also email community@umpquabank.com for more information.

About Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank consistently ranks as one of America’s Best Banks (ranked by Forbes) and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank’s corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at umpquabank.com.

