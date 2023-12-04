Rimrock Trails Treatment Services awarded $25,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rimrock Trails Treatment Services announced Monday that it has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. This grant will be used to support dual treatment programs for substance use and behavioral health challenges among youth, individuals, and families in Central Oregon communities.

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services said it is honored to receive $25,000 in grant funds. Funding includes support from the Ann J. and William Swindells Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.

As a nonprofit human services agency, Rimrock Trails relies on support from the community and its partners. With this funding, Rimrock Trails will continue to offer comprehensive counseling services tailored to address various life challenges.

Specialized programs serve the needs of children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Whether dealing with mental health issues, substance use concerns, or difficult life transitions, skilled therapists assist clients on their pathway to healing.

"We are grateful to the Oregon Community Foundation for its ongoing partnership. These funds play a vital role in supporting Rimrock Trails' system of care for addressing mental health and substance use disorders for individuals and families in Central Oregon. Together, we are creating pathways to healing and hope." - Michell Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

During the past year, Rimrock Trails provided over 15,000 services to the people of Central Oregon, including individual and family counseling, mental health screenings and assessments, telepsychiatry, adolescent residential treatment, and medication management services. Providing services for over thirty years,

Rimrock Trails is one of the longest-standing behavioral health care providers in this region, offering outpatient clinics in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville, as well as an Adolescent Residential Treatment Center in Prineville.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Founded in 1990, Rimrock Trails is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to enhance the well-being of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues. We establish a foundation for healing, fortify family connections, and provide hope for a brighter future. Rimrock Trails operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, specializing in behavioral health services.

Our Approach

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services employs a holistic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of mental, emotional, and physical well-being. By integrating therapy, counseling, education, and skill-building, the organization empowers clients to regain control of their lives and make positive, lasting changes. Through a combination of evidence-based practices and a nurturing environment, Rimrock Trails guides individuals and families on a path towards sustainable recovery and an improved quality of life.

Community Impact

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is deeply rooted in the communities of Central Oregon and extends its influence through collaborations, partnerships, and educational initiatives. By raising awareness about behavioral health issues and reducing stigma, the organization aims to create a more compassionate and supportive society for all. Through its outreach efforts, Rimrock Trails aims to inspire positive change beyond its treatment facilities.

To learn more about Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, visit www.Rimrocktrails.org

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) was founded in 1973 with a big mission: to improve the lives of all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy. In partnership with donors and volunteers, OCF works to strengthen communities in every county in Oregon through research, grantmaking and scholarships. In 2022, OCF distributed more than $180 million, supporting 3,500 grantees and awarding more than 3,000 scholarships. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. 2023 marks OCF’s 50th anniversary. Since its founding, OCF has distributed more than $2.2 billion in community investments, including grants to 10,850 nonprofits and 53,375 scholarships to students. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations can work with OCF to create charitable funds to support causes important to them.

To learn more, please visit www.oregoncf.org