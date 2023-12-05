Sunriver Resort’s inaugural Charity Classic Pickleball Tournament to benefit La Pine-Sunriver Habitat for Humanity

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort announced Tuesday its inaugural Charity Classic Pickleball Tournament to benefit La Pine and Sunriver Habitat for Humanity will be taking place at the new Sunriver Resort Pickleball Complex this Friday and Saturday.

The tournament will feature men, women and mixed events (all doubles), with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver. Registration for the tournament is open to the public and is $50 for the first event and $10 more to add a second event. The tournament is sponsored by R&H Construction, Parametrix, The Sunriver Country Store and St. Charles Health System.

“We’re excited to host our first ever Charity Classic Pickleball Tournament and celebrate this thrilling sport that has become increasingly popular in our community, and the world,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort. “Giving back is core to Sunriver Resort’s ethos, and this is a fun new way to do that. Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver does such invaluable work for our community and we’re happy to support them.”

In November, Sunriver Resort completed its 18-court, indoor-outdoor Pickleball Complex, the largest of any resort in the Pacific Northwest. Aside from tournaments, the courts are available exclusively to guests and members for round robins and mixer-style play, along with a range of services, including drills and lessons with pickleball pros.

For those interested in playing in the Sunriver Resort Charity Classic Pickleball Tournament may register online here. Space is limited.

For those interested in the Sunriver Club Pickleball Membership, pricing includes an initiation fee of $400 for individuals or $500 for families and monthly dues of $175 for individuals and $275 for families. Family membership includes the primary member, their spouse, and children under the age of 21. Members also receive a 20% discount at Sunriver Resort-owned restaurants and food/beverage outlets (excluding Crosswater Club), Bike Barn rentals, Sunriver Marina boat rentals, Spa services at Sage Springs Club & Spa, and all retail shops within the resort.

For further details about Sunriver Resort’s pickleball offering, or to become a Sunriver Club Pickleball Member, please visit sunriverresort.com/pickleball. ‌To reach the pickleball team directly, email pickleball@sunriver-resort.com or call 541-593-3715. Sunriver Resort is located at 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver, OR 97707 and can be reached by calling (855) 420-8206.