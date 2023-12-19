Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from TC Energy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Family Access Network (FAN) has received a $5,000 grant from TC Energy’s Build Strong social impact program.

FAN advocates work closely with community partners to navigate social services. While these partnerships are crucial, this grant from TC Energy will support families with eviction prevention, food security, utility assistance, hygiene items, school supplies, propane/gas, and more.

“Our FAN families work closely with our FAN advocates to ensure students have a roof over their heads, warm clothing for the colder weather, and nourishing food,” said Marianna Frisinger, FAN Foundation Chair. “TC Energy is a committed partner in helping us meet the needs of our families.”

TC Energy’s Build Strong program combines grants and scholarships for individuals or organizations who are building strong and vibrant communities. With four focus areas — safety, education, environment, and resilient communities — the Build Strong program enhances communities in the regions where TC Energy operates.

In 2022, TC Energy invested over C$24.9M across North America, through their giving programs. They are proud to support opportunities that address a gap or need in the community which allows the community to thrive and contribute to a more inclusive future for us all.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.