OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donate nearly $64,000 to four United Way chapters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated $63,973 in 2023 to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. The donation is part of OnPoint’s 17th annual employee-led fundraising campaign, benefiting United Ways in communities the credit union serves.

OnPoint employees raised $53,973, and combined it with an additional $10,000 corporate contribution from OnPoint.

“OnPoint believes everyone should have access to education, shelter, crisis support and other essential services,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the United Ways’ service to the region and honored to continue supporting their work to improve our communities.”

Each year, OnPoint invites its more than 1,100 employees to make voluntary individual contributions to United Way through fundraisers such as prize drawings, vacation raffles and a competition between Ducks and Beavers fans.

OnPoint’s donation will help fund health, housing and financial stability programs that provide kids and families with equitable opportunities to build a good quality of life. Examples include:

United Way of the Columbia-Willamette’s Resilient Families Initiatives, which helps provide families and communities of color equitable access to education, housing, and disaster and crisis response resources.

United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties’ Linn Can, which promotes the safety and well-being of Linn County’s children by raising public awareness about the impacts of abuse and neglect.

United Way of Central Oregon’s KIDS Center, which provides no-cost evaluations, family support and therapy to victims of child abuse.

United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley’s Taylor’s House, a shelter that offers safety, stability, structure, and resources to at-risk, homeless, runaway and street youth.

“In addressing critical community needs ranging from early education and equity to housing stability, we are delighted to receive support from a local organization like OnPoint,” said Kelly O’Lague, President and CEO of United Way of the Columbia-Willamette. “The ongoing support of OnPoint's dedicated employees is invaluable, enabling us to sustain our mission of providing equitable access to essential services for the most vulnerable communities in our region.”

The United Way donation comes on the heels of OnPoint’s record-breaking year for its annual giving program, donating a total of $2.5 million to non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Learn more about OnPoint’s work to address the most critical needs in the communities it serves.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 539,000 members and with assets of $8.8 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF COLUMBIA-WILLAMETTE

For over 100 years, United Way of the Columbia-Willamette has helped meet the needs of vulnerable families in our region. As part of the United Way Worldwide network, the largest privately funded non-profit in the world, United Way of the Columbia-Willamette is uniquely positioned to connect and support the people, non-profits, businesses and government agencies working hard to address poverty in our region.

United Way brings people together to build strong, equitable communities where everyone can thrive. As one of the world's largest privately funded charities, it serves 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories -- making life better for 48 million people every year. Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and non-profit partners to boost education, economic mobility, and health resources. United Way is the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide.