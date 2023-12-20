Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships expand to all couples in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships will be available to couples of any sex beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

House Bill 2032, passed during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session, removes restrictions on the sex of partners entering into Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships.

Starting Jan. 1, Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships will be available to all adult couples (age 18+) regardless of sex. By state law, Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships are granted all the same rights, benefits, and responsibilities as marriage.

The Declaration of Oregon Registered Domestic Partnership form, instructions and frequently asked questions are located at the Oregon Center for Health Statistics website.

Couples who wish to become registered Domestic Partners must sign and notarize the Declaration form and file it with a county clerk’s office, where they may receive a commemorative certificate. Once the form is registered at the Center for Health Statistics, certified copies of the vital record can be ordered in person, via drop box, or by mail, phone or the internet.

Visit www.HealthOregon.org/chs for information on ordering a certified copy, including fees.