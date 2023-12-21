The Rosendin Foundation donates $30,000 to Central Oregon nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Rosendin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to make a positive impact on communities through financial grants and volunteer work, celebrated its partnership with The Peaceful Presence Project by presenting the community organization with a $7,000 grant.

Alongside donations to nonprofits in Bend and Prineville, The Rosendin Foundation is dedicated to providing financial assistance to community nonprofits in Oregon and around the country.

This grant will help the Bend nonprofit carry out its mission to reimagine and transform the way communities talk about, plan for, and experience the last stage of life. Additional nonprofit organizations in the Central Oregon region receiving a grant from The Rosendin Foundation include:

"The Rosendin Foundation continues to stand by its commitment to support community initiatives and organizations that resonate with our mission to positively impact communities, build and empower people, and inspire innovation," said Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation. "Our unwavering dedication to our community's well-being is a source of great pride, and we are delighted to have the privilege of supporting non-profit organizations throughout the United States that work tirelessly to create meaningful change every day."

The Rosendin Foundation is the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin, one of the nation's largest design-build specialty electrical contractors with a regional office in Prineville, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), an offsite manufacturing solutions provider.

The Rosendin Foundation provides financial assistance to community nonprofits across the country that promote emotional, nutritional, and occupational health programs. These organizations benefit from the Foundation's financial grants and donations of up to $50,000 per organization. Through volunteer efforts and donation drives in 23 cities, the nonprofit empowers and inspires people to be their best.

Since its inception, The Rosendin Foundation has given over $1.87 million to nonprofit organizations in communities where Rosendin and MPS employees live and work. Contributions from Rosendin Holdings, as well as employees, retirees, and Foundation fundraisers, are the primary sources of funding. Applications for grants and emergency grants are available on the foundation's website at https://www.therosendinfoundation.org/grants.

About The Rosendin Foundation:

Formed in 2020, The Rosendin Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation serving as the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, for which all charitable giving would be centralized or guided. This includes Rosendin Electric, Inc. (Rosendin) and Modular Power Solutions (MPS). Although the corporation is based in San Jose, California, the Foundation provides funding to non-profit organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.therosendinfoundation.org.

About Rosendin:

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,000 people with an average revenue of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com.

About Modular Power Solutions:

Modular Power Solutions (MPS) was founded in 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosendin Holdings, Inc., one of the largest privately owned electrical contractors in the United States. MPS was formed through the leadership of the Rosendin Mission Critical group, serving as experts in large scale data center projects worldwide. ​MPS manufactures large-scale, complex, fully integrated systems, from standard skid-based solutions (raised access and low profile) for interior building deployment to fully weatherproof environmental enclosures for exterior standalone applications. Since then, MPS has become the leading manufacturer in modular systems and the go-to for offsite solutions. We do this by hiring the best people, committing to quality work, and prioritizing the customer experience.