Central Oregon recognizes National Suicide Awareness Month with several programs, events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance and community partners are coordinating several activities throughout the month to build awareness and work toward preventing suicide attempts and deaths in Deschutes County.

Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, with one suicide occurring on average every 11 minutes. Suicide is among the top 10 leading causes of death for all Oregonians and is the second-leading cause of death among Oregon youth ages 10-24.

Historically, in Deschutes County, one person dies by suicide each week. What we do know is that one death by suicide is too many. Early recognition of warning signs, and early intervention can save lives.

The activities planned for this week will raise awareness in our community to address this important public health issue and to promote hope and healing.

Please attend one or more of these opportunities listed below to support suicide survivors in our community, learn about resources and mental wellness, and to learn more about how to help yourself or someone you love. Visit www.preventsuicideco.org for more information.

● Building Resiliency Thru Mindfulness

Wednesday, September 7, from 6:00-7:00 pm, Downtown Bend Public Library, Brooks Room (601 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703)

Join Lisa Brown, a mindfulness and resiliency instructor, for a family friendly community event that focuses on building and supporting health through learning and practicing new skills. Build Resiliency Thru Mindfulness is a FREE hour-long class that is open to all ages. Sign up at www.preventsuicideco.org.

● Candlelight Vigil

Thursday, September 8, from 7-8:00pm, Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center Front Lawn, 520 NW Wall Street, Bend

This event is for anyone who has lost a loved one or who has been impacted by suicide. The vigil includes music, a candle lighting ceremony and a local loss survivor who will share their story. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor their loved one at sunset. We respectfully ask that the media not attend this event to respect the privacy of participants. This event will be accessible in English and Spanish.

● Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am-12:00pm, Alpenglow Park, Bend OR

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and supported by Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance, the Out of the Darkness Walk is meant to give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that can help lower the stigma when it comes to mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost. Register at: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8771

● Community QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer)

Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:30pm. Downtown Bend Public Library, Brooks Room (601 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703)

QPR is a 1.5-hour evidence based introduction to suicide prevention training. This free training teaches the framework for participants to be able to recognize warning signs, ask directly about suicide, persuade someone to access resources and then refer them on to the appropriate resources. This training is open for participants aged 18+. Sign up at www.preventsuicideco.org

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is a phone call or click away:

● Deschutes County Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 ext 9

● National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 (text or call)

● National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

● Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Resource page: www.preventsuicideco.org

● If you are 55 or older and feeling isolated or just want to have a friendly conversation, call the Senior Loneliness Line at 503-200-1633

● If you are 21 or younger and want support for any problem, big or small, text teen2teen to 839863 or call YouthLine at 1-877-968-8491.