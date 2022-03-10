One Class at a Time: Jefferson County Middle School learns about agriculture

Not just hands-on activities, but learning about water conservation

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Middle School is working to add a pollinator habitat as part of their Land Lab.

The lab is used by more than 200 students at the middle school and the Jefferson County Community Learning Center after-school program.

Sara Vollmer, the career and technical education teacher at JCMS, said she is passionate about giving students the tools they need to succeed outside of the classroom.

“There are lots of hands-on activities,” Vollmer said. “Instead of just doing bookwork, we get to go out here and actually touch animals, touch plants.”

In addition to growing plants, students are also taught how to raise animals for the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

