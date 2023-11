This month, Bola Gbadebo visits the Culver School District, to highlight the importance of the Academic Success Club and science classes at Culver High School, as well as a second-grade class focused on medieval themes. Mid Oregon Credit Union is providing this month's One Class at a Time recipients a sum of $1,000.

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

