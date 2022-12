Perhaps you remember our recent story about Redmond 7-year-old Kennedy Nichols, who sold bracelets to help the Ronald McDonald House. Well, Mid Oregon Credit Union thought her efforts could use a $500 Pay it Forward boost! What a happy surprise!

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.