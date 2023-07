This month's $500 Pay it Forward recipient from Mid Oregon Credit Union and Dutch Bros is the Weekend Food for Students program at Redmond High School, organized by Jericho Road board member Eleanor Bessonette, with help from Family Access Network advocates.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.