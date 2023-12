This month's Pay it Forward $500 gift from NewsChannel 21 and Mid Oregon Credit Union goes to the Rotary Clubs of Bend, who with The Salvation Army have organized a Tree of Joy for over 30 years, asking community members to pick a child's tag and fill their Christmas wishes.

