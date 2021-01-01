‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he got married

Entertainment

Jonathan Van Ness revealed he had some personal good news in 2020.

The “Queer Eye” star revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he married his best friend and the two are building a life together. Mark Peacock soon extolled the news in a post of his own.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other,” Van Ness wrote. “I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long.”

He then shocked fans with the news, writing, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Van Ness’ “Queer Eye” costars, who knew about the marriage, took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Tan France said, “Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Bobby Berk wrote, “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!”

Karamo Brown commented. “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn.”

Antoni Porowski focused on another part of the post, joking, “wait you got a dog?!?!?!”

Van Ness ended his well wishes by saying he was looking forward to seeing his mom in 2021.

“Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days.”