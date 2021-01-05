Alex Trebek’s touching message starts off his final shows

Entertainment

The final “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek air this week and on Monday he had some moving words for the audience.

Trebek, who died in November at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, filmed his last episodes in October and they were originally set to run over the Christmas holiday.

On Monday’s episode Trebek began by reminding viewers of his message around Thanksgiving in which he “asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives.”

“Now, today, a different kind of message: This is the season of giving,” he said. “I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further.”

Trebek went on to say, “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of Covid-19.”

“People who are suffering through no fault of their own,” he said. “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Several guest hosts including former champion Ken Jennings are set to start hosting next week.