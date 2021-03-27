Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcome first child

Entertainment

Bindi Irwin is a mom.

The “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced the arrival of their first child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Instagram.

Irwin posted: “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Their daughter was born at 5:52 p.m. and weighed 7 Lbs. and 7 oz, the couple revealed.

Powell shared his own thoughts about the birth of his baby girl.

“Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Irwin and Powell married in March 2020.