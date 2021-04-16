DMX featured on new song with French Montana and Swizz Beatz

Entertainment

Swizz Beatz and French Montana have a new song out with the late DMX.

The song, “Been to War,” appears on Season 2 of Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem.” DMX was dear friends with Swizz Beatz.

Check it out below:

DMX died last week at the age of 50, following a heart attack at his home in New York.

His family released the following statement in the wake of his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

DMX (Dark Man X) began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” in 1998. “…And Then There Was X,” which was released in 1999 was nominated for a Grammy in the best rap album category. He went on to sell millions of albums with major hits like “Get At Me Dog” in 1998, “Party Up,” in 1999 and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” in 2003.