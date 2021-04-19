ACM Awards 2021: See who won at the ACM Awards

Entertainment

The Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music, were presented Sunday in Nashville.

Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, but he was unable to attend due to testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, who led in nominations going into the night, also took home top prizes.

Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton co-hosted the event.

Below is a full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan *WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris *WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett *WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion *WINNER

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett *WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the year

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” — Luke Bryan

“Mixtape Vol. 1” — Kane Brown

“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Single of the Year

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice *WINNER

“More Hearts Than Mine”– Ingrid Andress

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

Song of the year

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

“The Bones” — Maren Morris *WINNER

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“Bluebird”– Miranda Lambert

“Gone” — Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown *WINNER

Music Event of the Year

“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does To Me” — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice *WINNER

“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani

“One Beer” — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

“One Too Many” — Keith Urban, P!nk