Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, says Timothée Chalamet was her ‘first boyfriend’

Entertainment

Lourdes Leon is ready to talk.

The 24-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna has opened up about her career ambitions and love life in a rare interview with Vanity Fair.

In the candid Facetime chat published in the magazine’s May issue, Leon recalled attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, where “Beautiful Boy” actor Timothée Chalamet also happened to be a student.

She confirmed after years of speculation that they were romantically involved during their time at the prestigious school that was the basis for the movie “Fame.”

“I respect him (Chalamet) a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend.” she said of the Oscar-nominated actor.

While Leon didn’t offer too much insight into the high school romance, Chalamet previously reflected on attending a party with Leon and Madonna.

“That was actually a really fun night … Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together,” the “Call Me By Your Name” star said during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show back in 2017.

“I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night,” he added.

Although Leon — known as Lola to her friends — has nothing but nice things to say about her ex, she has since moved on from their teenage romance. She is currently dating hairdresser Jonathan Puglia.

Leon may have a low social media profile — she’s only recently joined Instagram — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy.

The trained dancer and model has been blazing her own trail by working with fashion brands including Stella McCartney and Adidas and was recently announced as the new face of the Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 campaign.

While she has yet to launch an acting career, Leon told Vanity Fair that she would like the “challenge” of playing Mother Teresa in a movie.