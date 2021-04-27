Andy Cohen shares some tea on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion

Entertainment

You cannot have a legendary reunion without a legendary host.

Andy Cohen recently taped the upcoming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special as the show is leaving the air after 20 seasons and 14 years.

On Monday, Cohen talked about it on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I mean, Kim and Khloé specifically were like, ‘We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing.'”

“So, but it was a bit, kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this,” Cohen said. “And I think that Kris very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some ‘Housewives’ reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony.”

According to Cohen, there wasn’t any danger of that happening as they are not the type of family to throw down on the air like some of the “Real Housewives.”

“And it’s not what I wanted from them,” said the man who hosts those “Real Housewives” franchise reunions. “What I, what my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, to mention it all.”

Based on what Cohen said, he achieved his goal getting them to talk about everything from fake butts, to exes and whether momager Kris Jenner was behind Kim Kardashian West’s sex tape.

Cohen declared, “I fell in love with the whole family.”

“I love, in the way that I think everybody who watches that show ultimately winds up falling in love with them.” he said. “I really fell in love. I think they’re really impressive.”