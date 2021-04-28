‘That Damn Michael Che’ trailer has arrived

Entertainment

Welcome to the mind of Michael Che.

That’s the concept of the “Saturday Night Live” cast member’s new comedy series, “That Damn Michael Che.”

The trailer for the show on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) features the “Weekend Update” co-host sharing his thoughts and showing off his chops in some skits.

“From the simple mind of Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live,” “Michael Che Matters”) comes a groundbreaking new comedy series where each episode illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more, from Michael’s perspective,” according to the show’s description.

Che welcomes several guests including Method Man, Omari Hardwick and fellow “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong, Colin Quinn, and, of course, his buddy Colin Jost.

“The Damn Michael Che” starts streaming on May 6.