New ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser is Eleven-out-of-ten creepy

Entertainment

It appears as though Eleven’s dark past will have some light shed on it in the upcoming season of “Stranger Things.”

That is what we can gather, anyway, from a new teaser trailer released on Thursday.

In a creepy one-minute clip, viewers are taken to an institution in which a bunch of children with shaved heads — who give us strong Eleven circa season 1 vibes — play board games and engage in other brain-exercising activities.

Then, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) can be heard speaking to the kids and being addressed as “Papa.”

He proceeds to tell them that he has “something very special planned” for them before asking, “Eleven, are you listening?”

Of course, she is. And so are we. In fact, you are guaranteed the attention of our ears and eyes when “Stranger Things” season 4 debuts.

No premiere date has been announced yet.