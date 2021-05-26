Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry hosting a follow-up town hall

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are reportedly set to continue their conversation on mental health.

According to Deadline the pair will host “a town hall-style conversation special” for Apple TV+ tied to their recent five-part series “The Me You Can’t See.”

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward” will include some of the series participants and experts and will begin streaming May 28.

CNN has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment.

In the original series Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with being a royal and the death of his mother, Princess Diana, including drinking heavily, taking drugs and experiencing panic attacks when he was younger.

He and Winfrey also famously sat down with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for an interview in which the couple talked about racism as well as their treatment by both his family and the media.