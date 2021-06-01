John Oliver trashes the Cheerios Twitter account for ‘not even trying’

Entertainment

John Oliver has a new enemy — cereal.

The “Last Week Tonight” host, whose show was off on Sunday for the Memorial Day weekend, took to YouTube to rant about the lack of innovation in cereal land.

“I’m aware that there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but instead of focusing on any of that I’d like to raise a subject that is near and dear to my heart, and that is, there simply aren’t enough cereals,” Oliver said in a seven-minute video.

He claimed “cereals aren’t even trying,” blasted the lack of new breakfast options and took aim at cereal commercials over the past decade. (Although, he said he did like one Frosted Flakes commercial starring Shaquille O’Neal.)

Oliver called out the Cheerios Twitter account for being boring and pledged to donate $25,000 to the charity of Cheerios’ choice if the account would be brave enough to tweet profanity. He then said he’d double it Cheerios curses at a random, non-famous Twitter user.

He even pitched a few ideas of his own, like a Gushers candy cereal, a nighttime cereal and a mystery box cereal.

“Is this what America needs right now? No. Is it what it wants? Yes,” he concluded his speech.