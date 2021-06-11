Alicia Silverstone let’s us know we’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time

Entertainment

Shout-out to TikTok for giving Alicia Silverstone a safe space to check us on being “Clueless” about her name.

“The Baby-Sitter’s Club” star used the video-sharing social media app to share the proper pronunciation of her name.

She says it’s “Uh-LEE-see-uh” in the short clip (typing it as “Ali-SEE-yuh” in the caption, as if things weren’t confusing enough).

“Not ‘Uh-lee-sha,’ not ‘Uh-lee-shuh,’ she says with a shrug.

We haven’t been this shook since we learned we’d been saying Rihanna’s name wrong.

Silverstone has been having fun on TikTok, most recently reenacting with her 10-year-old son a famous scene from her 1995 movie “Clueless.”