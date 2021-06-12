Rapper Polo G arrested in Miami, jail records show

Entertainment

The rapper Polo G was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami, Florida, Miami-Dade County Corrections records show.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, faces five charges including battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, jail records show.

Miami Police tweeted on Saturday morning that it “is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available.”

“The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law,” said a second tweet from MPD.

No information was provided regarding the circumstances of Bartlett’s arrest.

Stacia Mac, Bartlett’s mother, tweeted to Miami Police on Saturday morning to say: “WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!!”

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done,” said the rapper’s mother.

Bartlett is currently being held on $19,500 bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.

Since his debut in 2019, Bartlett has had 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart including his April 2021 single, “Rapstar,” which debuted at number one on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard’s chart history.

CNN has reached out to Bartlett’s attorney and publicist but has not yet heard back.