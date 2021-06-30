Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 offers cancer treatment update

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Mark Hoppus caught the world up on how he’s been doing since recently sharing his cancer diagnosis.

The Blink-182 singer and bassist appeared on an almost 45-minute Blinko stream on Twitch and said he was feeling better than he had felt the day before.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better,” he said. “I went for a walk and I had a decent breakfast and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”

Hoppus said that on the good days “I go do stuff” and he was able to leave his home for the first time in days.

“But this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable,” he said. “I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

And what has be been watching? “The French Connection,” “The Italian Job” and “Midnight Cowboy.”

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds,” Hoppus said.

The musician has not revealed what type of cancer he’s battling, but he did say he’s anxious to be able to get back into the world at large.

“I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night. I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can’t,” Hoppus said. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

