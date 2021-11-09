Impossibly, Billie Eilish might get you into your feelings while counting to the number 2

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Never has counting been so unexpectedly emotional.

During her visit to TV’s most famous fictional block, Billie Eilish sat down with the Count from “Sesame Street” for a lesson on the number 2 set to the tune of her hit “Happier Than Ever.”

A warning for those intending to press play below: the song might stir your feelings in a way counting never has before.

Oh, what’s that on my face? Those are two tears, kids.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.