Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian celebrated his birthday with Flavor Flav

It looks like Kris Jenner approves of whatever is going on with her daughter Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
The Kardashian/Jenner momager appeared in a photo on rapper Flavor Flav’s verified Instagram account where he, Jenner and Kardashian were together to celebrate Davidson’s birthday.
“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” the caption read. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,.”
Jenner wore a plaid outfit with her daughter wearing pants that matched it and Davidson wearing a matching top.
Kardashian and Davidson were recently spotted holding hands on a a roller coaster during a trip with a group of friends to an amusement park.
