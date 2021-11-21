BTS and Coldplay bring crowd to their feet at American Music Awards

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The BTS ARMY had a lot to celebrate on Sunday.

Fans of the K-pop supergroup were treated to an energetic and pyrotechnic filled performance with Coldplay of their song “My Universe” at American Music Awards.

The boy band also three awards for artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group, and favorite pop song for “Butter,”

The show was hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She could barely be heard above the screaming crowd when she introduced Coldplay and BTS.

The international K-pop sensation, which stands for Beyond the Scene, includes band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group’s worldwide recognition grew in 2018 with their albums “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear.” Their collaboration with Coldplay is one of many, they’ve also scored numerous hits with other artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Fall Out Boy.

The AMAs also featured impressive performances from Jennifer Lopez, Mickey Guyton, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, New Edition with New Kids on the Block and more.

You can see a list of all the AMA winners here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.