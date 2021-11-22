Deanna Daughtry denies homicide speculation about daughter’s death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Deanna Daughtry is denying that she and her husband Chris Daughtry are fueling about their adult daughter’s death.

Chris Daughtry, an “American Idol” alum, recently postponed his band’s concert dates after the sudden death of their 25-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Little information has been offered publicly about her passing and Deanna Daughtry took to her Instagram account to write “The news floating around that we said our daughter’s death is being investigated as a homicide is false!”

“We were not told that and never said that to anyone!,” she wrote. “The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some people I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to someone else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it.”

Daughtry went on to add “None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”

“I lost my child and I’m having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her,” the caption read. “The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as hell are not making this about themselves. So everyone please just stop!”

She requested that people allow the investigation to play out and thanked those who have been supportive.

“To the beautiful humans who are sending us their prayers, love, and kindness during this time, we thank you,” Daughtry wrote. “We are not able to reach out to you all individually as I’m sure you understand but please know we are thankful for people like you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.