Britney Spears has no immediate plans to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised conversation would undoubtedly generate huge interest.

But a source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has no immediate plans to do an interview with Winfrey, despite recently stating on social media that she would like to.

“Britney has not done an interview with Oprah and she isn’t even in discussions to do one yet,” the source said. “Will it happen? Maybe, but not right now.”

As for whether the two might meet this year, the source said an interview, if it does happen, probably wouldn’t take place until 2022.

The Grammy winner posted on social media last week that she has more to say about her 13-year conservatorship now that it is over. She hinted at a possible interview with Winfrey.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me !!!!” Spears wrote. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.