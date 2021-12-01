The ‘Home Alone’ house could be yours for one night only

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Calling all filthy animals: Airbnb is renting out the “Home Alone” house this month for one hijinks-filled night.

The very same Chicago-area home that saw a young Macaulay Culkin get the better of the buffoonish Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern will be available for one overnight stay on December 12. Oh, and it’ll run you the same amount as a couple of pizzas — just $25.

The house looks much like it did in the 1990 holiday film — the lawn jockey statue standing outside, a candlelit dining room for eating mac and cheese and planning how to fend off burglars, paint cans dangling above the staircase. The pet tarantula that terrified the Wet Bandits will be there, too, according to Airbnb’s description, because it wouldn’t be Christmas without an arachnid.

Perhaps most surprising is the home’s host: Buzz McAllister, Kevin’s pugnacious older brother. Buzz has apparently mellowed out enough to allow guests into his childhood home, per Airbnb.

Scoring a stay at the McAllister place won’t break the bank — again, it costs just a quarter of one hundred bucks — but it will be competitive. Booking opens on December 7 at 2 p.m. ET, but the home will only be available for one night the following week.

If you do succeed in booking, Airbnb says you’ll be responsible for getting yourself to Chicago (much like the McCallister family once they realized they’d left their son in another country).

The Airbnb offer coincides with last month’s release of “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a new installment in the “Home Alone” franchise on Disney+. The film stars Archie Yates, best known for “Jojo Rabbit,” as a young boy whose boisterous family leaves him alone in a mansion over the Christmas holiday — only this time, he’s British, and one of the would-be burglars is played by Ellie Kemper. Yates appears in framed photos throughout the “Home Alone” house, but Airbnb host Buzz has hired a security team to ensure no burgling disrupts guests’ stay.

