‘The Masked Singer’ reveals married pair under Banana Split

Banana Split has been revealed.

Katharine McPhee and her producer husband David Foster were unmasked as Banana Split on the latest episode of “The Masked Singer.”

There are two finalists left, Bull and Queen of Hearts, who will now compete next week in the season finale.

In the latest round, contestants sang a second song as a duet with one of the show’s panelists. Banana Split performed with Robin Thicke, and Queen of Hearts sang with Nicole Scherzinger.

As for guesses, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Scherzinger all said McPhee and Foster for Banana Split, using their first impression guess, and getting a point toward the Golden Ear Trophy. Robin Thicke guessed Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis.

McPhee had sung “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” by Stevie Wonder, with Thicke.

On earlier episodes, McPhee and Foster sang and played piano to “A Million Dreams,” by Pink, “Cry Me a River,” by Michael Bublé, “Let ‘Er Rip,” by The Chicks, and “Poker Face,” by Lady Gaga.

