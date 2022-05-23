Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney’s signature ‘SNL’ moments



“Saturday Night Live” bid farewell to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney on Saturday.

The episode, hosted by Natasha Lyonne, began with a cold open with McKinnon playing Coleen Rafferty in “Close Encounter,” her recurring skit in which aliens abduct her and things get freaky. In the season finale, McKinnon agrees to leave Earth forever in the name of research, and boards a space ship with tears in her eyes.

“Well, Earth. I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile,” McKinnon said.

It was a fitting sendoff for McKinnon, who in 2015 played the sketch so absurdly, she made both Ryan Gosling and Bryant break character.

In 2016, McKinnon switched gears for a heartbreaking cold open where she played piano under a spotlight and sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as Hillary Clinton after Clinton lost the presidential election.

Davidson, who started on “SNL” eight years ago with no clear path of what he was supposed to do, grew braver over the years, working different characters and rap performances into the show. He also became a regular on the “Weekend Update” segment, where he would dish about his personal life and crack jokes about the news.

And who could forget his first kiss with Kim Kardashian in an Aladdin skit?

After 10 years, Aidy Bryant also finished her time on “SNL.” Here’s a look at her lovable character Joan, who dates her Chihuahua Doug, and sings along with Harry Styles.

In 2018, Bryant channeled Cardi B in Aidy B and Cardi B, where she became an empowered woman from the Bronx who says whatever she wants whenever she wants.

Mooney, who also said goodbye on Saturday after nine years, is known for playing the everyman, the nerd, the loser.

Here he challenges Kanye West to a rap battle in 2016:

In 2018, he attempted to become popular by taking on the mannerisms and style of Davidson.

Davidson has plans for an upcoming biographical sitcom. Safe bet the other departing cast members will keep us laughing with new projects too.

