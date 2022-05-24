Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ice T and Coco’s parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn’t stopping people from weighing in online.

Coco recently shared some vacation photos of the family on her verified social media accounts.

In one of the photos, her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel is sitting in a stroller, looking a little bored.

She’s smiling in the next photo, showing her posing with her mother in front of what appears to be a sculpture that resembles ice shards.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…,” the caption reads. “Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”

People jumped in the comments to express their feelings.

“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up,” one person wrote. “If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years.”

It’s not the first time the couple has been criticized for their parenting choices.

Last year, Coco defended her choice to continue to breast feed their then 5-year-old.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Coco told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

