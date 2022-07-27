Beyoncé fans upset about reported leak of ‘Renaissance’ album

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Hive is buzzing over Beyoncé’s new album, but not in a good way.

On Wednesday some members of her devoted fan base took to social media to complain about reported leaks and early sales of “Renaissance” and beg people not to listen or share.

According to Variety, “high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album” were available on the internet, two days before the new project is scheduled to drop.

Screen shots of flac files appearing to be from the album were also making the rounds on social media, as well as tweets from people who shared photos and wrote that they had found the album on sale early in Europe.

CNN has not confirmed that the files are indeed Beyoncé’s latest project.

The eagerly awaited new album has been a source of speculation since the singer dropped the first single, “Break My Soul,” in June.

Days later she gave some insight into her first full-length album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote in a caption on her verified Instagram account. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. “

In 2011 her album “4” leaked three weeks before its planned June 28 release date. Two years later, she surprised fans with the release of her self-titled album.

CNN has reached out to reps for Beyoncé’s and Columbia Records for comment.

