Foo Fighters set to honor Taylor Hawkins in second tribute show

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins will be honored in an all-star tribute concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The event will mark the second show to honor Hawkins, the first was held at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

Hawkins died in March in Bogotá, Colombia at age 50, just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage at a musical festival. The band subsequently canceled their remaining tour dates.

Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane joined his late father’s band on drums for a stirring performance of “My Hero” at the show in London. He is slated take the stage again on Tuesday, along with musicians from Queen, Rush, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Pink and more.

Funds from the tribute shows will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, both of which were chosen by the Hawkins family.

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting their sophomore album, “The Colour and the Shape.”

The concert will stream on Paramount+.

